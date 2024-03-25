Tynemouth Metro

The rain set in today and there was no reprise. We stuck to our plan and drove to the metro station in order to take a ride through Newcastle and on to the coast. Whitley Bay was dreary at best and we soon selected a coffee shop which turned out to be doubling up as a kiddies indoor paddling pool - very strange - but the coffee was fine.



Moving on from Whitley Bay metro which was covered in scaffolding with leaking boards overhead the station at Tynemouth was a pleasant surprise. A vast Victorian structure which apparently houses great markets at the weekends.



I took this whilst trying to work out why my camera isn't behaving properly. I'm hoping that an ill fitting memory card was the problem. Must wait and see what tomorrow brings.