Water painting

I found myself reading up about imposter syndrome today - it was a link to an article posted on twitter which came up on my work account.



I am certainly familiar with that feeling of being somehow fraudulent in whatever role I have been appointed - even when self appointed as here on 365.



I had a consultation call booked at 3pm to discuss SEO and my heart sank when I saw that in my diary and anticipated having to reveal my ignorance despite my job role in communications and marketing.



Well I imagine these bullrushes have no such problem. They stand tall, confident in their place, their worth and their ability to look good - why, they are even happy to paint a self portrait in the water.



Well I am thankful that the consultation went well and was really nothing to fear. And I picked up some useful tips that will not be too difficult to implement. So today, I can hold my head high too.