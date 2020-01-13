Previous
Water painting by helenhall
Photo 1381

Water painting

I found myself reading up about imposter syndrome today - it was a link to an article posted on twitter which came up on my work account.

I am certainly familiar with that feeling of being somehow fraudulent in whatever role I have been appointed - even when self appointed as here on 365.

I had a consultation call booked at 3pm to discuss SEO and my heart sank when I saw that in my diary and anticipated having to reveal my ignorance despite my job role in communications and marketing.

Well I imagine these bullrushes have no such problem. They stand tall, confident in their place, their worth and their ability to look good - why, they are even happy to paint a self portrait in the water.

Well I am thankful that the consultation went well and was really nothing to fear. And I picked up some useful tips that will not be too difficult to implement. So today, I can hold my head high too.
13th January 2020

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
George ace
Great reflective photo and a similarly reflective post - glad it worked out well. I suspect most of us are imposters a lot of the time - just some hide it better than others.
January 13th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
You are not an imposter when it come to being a photographer :)
BTW : SME ? When I worked in ICT, we referred to SME as "Subject Matter Expert". You would be an SME in photography !
January 13th, 2020  
Helen Jane ace
@phil_howcroft ha! I even got that wrong! SEO...sesrch engine optimisation. Im not sure where sme came from. But thanks for your kind words.
January 14th, 2020  
