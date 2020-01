inpenetrable

These prison walls have an attraction in the curved brickwork and as I nipped out at lunch time to look for an architecture photograph for week three of the 52 week challenge, I thought I would embrace the mundane brick challenge at the same time.



I circumvented the prison - I never hear any noise from the grounds and wonder what everyone in there is doing. I am thankful for my freedom to roam the streets of Bedford, even if I can't find anything inspired architecturally.