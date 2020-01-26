Previous
Boat Afloat by helenhall
Photo 1394

Boat Afloat

Keep Calm and Carry on Posting, is what I just said to myself. So I will.

Here is the last of the ones I will share from the floods which were now some 10 days ago.

All the water you see here should not be here. I waded through to the point where I took this photo, and then had to back track as the next part of my route seemed a bit treacherous. I spent some considerable time talking myself out of continuing, and in the end common sense prevailed.

I liked the way the little boat which usually lies on solid ground tied to the tree, got afloat for once.



26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Helen Jane

@helenhall
Update Jan 2018
