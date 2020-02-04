Sign up
Photo 1403
Tulip collapse
A quick shot of the tulips as they were on their way out to the compost - they were going to serve as part of a still life, but that didn't really work out.
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
Tags
for2020
