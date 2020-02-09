Previous
Next
The demise of the high street (1) by helenhall
Photo 1404

The demise of the high street (1)

Once BHS, this large store has stayed empty since the collapse of the firm in 1916.

"There were a number of factors that lead to the decline of BHS; rather than one reason alone, including lack of brand clarity, changing consumer demands, increased competition from supermarkets and online retailers, under-investment, expensive long term leases and huge pension burdens"

I miss them. There were certain things that BHS could be relied upon for - not least, they were the only outlet I am aware of that sold swimming costumes with an extra long body length.

I had in mind to run a short series on the demise of the high street, when the week of black and white with an architectural theme came up in the flash of red challenge.

I have found it difficult to take any of these buildings in an interesting way. They are, after all, just shop fronts with very little remarkable about them except for the story that together they tell.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
386% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise