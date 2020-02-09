The demise of the high street (1)

Once BHS, this large store has stayed empty since the collapse of the firm in 1916.



"There were a number of factors that lead to the decline of BHS; rather than one reason alone, including lack of brand clarity, changing consumer demands, increased competition from supermarkets and online retailers, under-investment, expensive long term leases and huge pension burdens"



I miss them. There were certain things that BHS could be relied upon for - not least, they were the only outlet I am aware of that sold swimming costumes with an extra long body length.



I had in mind to run a short series on the demise of the high street, when the week of black and white with an architectural theme came up in the flash of red challenge.



I have found it difficult to take any of these buildings in an interesting way. They are, after all, just shop fronts with very little remarkable about them except for the story that together they tell.