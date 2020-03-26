10, New day

First thing in the morning is undoubtedly the loveliest time to be out walking, I just need to make it a bit more 'first thing' so as not to have to confront the unease of walking through the same airspace that was not long since occupied by a jogger.





My 'office' has moved to the spare bedroom upstairs, which being ordinarily unoccupied provides me an uncluttered space in which to work, away from the everyday distractions of the living environment. Instead, I contend with the unwanted distractions of the trivial, the irrelevant and the 'store for later' material that invades the social media within which I am obliged to reside during the working day. There is no mistaking that the flow of this material has increased exponentially over the last few weeks but I am getting better at ignoring it.



Tomorrow, the morning walk will be replaced by a trip to Sainsbury's click and collect. Just how S managed to book a slot I shall never know, but I'm not complaining about the chance to piggy back on to his order.



I am not looking forward to going anywhere near a supermarket either. It will be my first time since all this started.



The round of applause for our NHS staff happened for the first time in England, tonight. A heart warming and emotional experience as many people on our street stood at their doors and windows to applaud and then exchanged waves and greetings.



It feels like wartime.

