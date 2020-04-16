32 blur

Day 32 of confinement.



Another day at the laptop screen of my home office instead of the two large screens at my workplace; another day venturing outside for exercise - side stepping and dodging joggers and cyclists, hoping that the 20cm shortfall of the 2m mark will not be the critical difference between life and death; another day of zoom meetings - straining to be hear and be heard over the background noises, the dodgy internet connections; another day without the comfort of knowing that I can see my sons and my fathers again soon; and another day anxiously waiting for the release of the daily toll of lives lost, hoping against hope that this time it will show we are past the worst. One day to the next, it is all becoming a bit of a blur now.





Of course that is just one side of the story - there are positives. Yes, there are positives, but today marks the beginning of the personal realisation that we are in this for the long haul.



