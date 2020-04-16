Previous
Next
32 blur by helenhall
Photo 1458

32 blur

Day 32 of confinement.

Another day at the laptop screen of my home office instead of the two large screens at my workplace; another day venturing outside for exercise - side stepping and dodging joggers and cyclists, hoping that the 20cm shortfall of the 2m mark will not be the critical difference between life and death; another day of zoom meetings - straining to be hear and be heard over the background noises, the dodgy internet connections; another day without the comfort of knowing that I can see my sons and my fathers again soon; and another day anxiously waiting for the release of the daily toll of lives lost, hoping against hope that this time it will show we are past the worst. One day to the next, it is all becoming a bit of a blur now.


Of course that is just one side of the story - there are positives. Yes, there are positives, but today marks the beginning of the personal realisation that we are in this for the long haul.

16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
399% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I so feel with you Helen Jane, your sentiments are mine too. I find it difficult to stay positive atm. We all have to get through this and hope for the best. My daughters manage to pick me up when I feel this way. Sending you some positive energy, we will get through this, I have no doubt about it. Love you blurry shot and tones, so fitting for the current situation.
April 17th, 2020  
kali ace
feel so much for the lonely elder people, frustrations abound!
April 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise