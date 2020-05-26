71, prickles

Another from my early morning walk series - which have dominated my posts in the last 71 days of lockdown.



It is getting harder to be motivated to get out of bed - those first couple of weeks, by sleep was so fitful that it was easy to get up as I was wide awake. But now, we are settled into this new normality and comfortable in the new routines.



So much so that, when at our weekly team meeting there is mention of returning to the office in two weeks time, my reaction is why? what for?



If I had a little extra space for a proper desk upstairs, and better screens to work at, maybe next to the window in the spare bedroom with a view of the garden, oh and a proper office chair, I should be happy not to go back to the office at all.



Better still, I wouldn't mind not doing the work bit either. There is far too much else to be getting on with.



I am quite surprised to find that this is the way I feel. But right now, that is just the way it is. I am content to be at home.