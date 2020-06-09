Previous
Calm by helenhall
Calm

Difficult day yesterday with hard news coming in in from three directions. So I took myself off early morning for some calm and a conversation with the Deity.

Not much to show for it in camera, but I felt better having been emerged in the peace and calm of nature, at the best part of the day.
Helen Jane

