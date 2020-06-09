Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1511
Calm
Difficult day yesterday with hard news coming in in from three directions. So I took myself off early morning for some calm and a conversation with the Deity.
Not much to show for it in camera, but I felt better having been emerged in the peace and calm of nature, at the best part of the day.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
