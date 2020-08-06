Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1565
6 P1020613 speckled wood
And then on to the patches of dappled sun where the butterflies and dragonflies refuse to pause and be recognised,
Each miniscule movement launching them high, then down again to land where, out of sight, these moments - elusive - are now gone.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
1967
photos
137
followers
78
following
428% complete
View this month »
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
1564
1565
Latest from all albums
65
1561
66
1562
1563
67
1564
1565
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
3rd August 2020 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close