6 P1020613 speckled wood by helenhall
Photo 1565

6 P1020613 speckled wood

And then on to the patches of dappled sun where the butterflies and dragonflies refuse to pause and be recognised,
Each miniscule movement launching them high, then down again to land where, out of sight, these moments - elusive - are now gone.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Helen Jane

@helenhall
