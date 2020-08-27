Previous
grey by helenhall
Photo 1586

grey

it has been a grey sort of day. One in which the buds have remained firmly closed.

Perhaps tomorrow one will burst forth and deliver



27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Helen Jane

helenhall
