Photo 1586
grey
it has been a grey sort of day. One in which the buds have remained firmly closed.
Perhaps tomorrow one will burst forth and deliver
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
26th August 2020 3:30pm
Tags
lifeasacarer
,
somedaysarenotsogooddays
