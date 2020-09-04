Previous
harlequin by helenhall
Photo 1594

harlequin

I had hoped that this would not be the invasive harlequin, but a little bit of research tells me that it is. The small triangular white patch at the front of his head is the giveaway.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Helen Jane

@helenhall
PhotoCrazy ace
Wow! Wonderful capture!
September 4th, 2020  
joeyM ace
💕💕💕
September 4th, 2020  
