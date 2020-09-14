Previous
Along the horizon by helenhall
Photo 1604

Along the horizon

The silhouettes not as sharp as I would have liked - stretching the zoom to its full extent - but I was amused by the trio - looking as if they were echoing the ship beyond them on the horizon.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Helen Jane

