Lockdown 3 Day 2: Misty Cheshire Plains

There has been frost, snow, sunshine rain and mist today. I popped out on to the front garden to take this shot since I am not confined to barracks for 4 days. Whilst Dad took bedrest listening to Beethoven's fourth symphony, I worked through a list of tasks, one of them simply being 'take a photgraph'. I have no editting abiity here otherwise I might have tried to increase the contrast .



Only read on if you are insanely bored!



Confined to baracks I hear you ask? I don't know whether to laugh or cry. Concerned, owing to unavoidably spending Christmas day with my father in law who has dementia and not a clue about 'hands, face, space', I asked the Care Company who provide 50% of Dad's care if there was any way they could acquire a test for me before my turn on the rota started. They kindly agreed to send out a test kit but unfortunately it didn't arrive by the Wednesday I would need to be tested in order to allow the 72 hours max to get test results. So after much agonising and soul searching, I booked one - pretending to have symptoms. Whilst in a very long queue for over an hour in the freezing cold, I noticed that I was the only one coughing (due to the cold and my weak chest - it is my normal) - no one else looked at all ill. I thought it a bit ironic at the time, but when I reached the front of the queue at the entrance to the tent there was a track and trace QR code. So being a compliant and curious sort of person and beause I dont go anywhere much else, in my excitement at being out, I scanned the QR code. Doh! 72 hours later, still no results so I had to go to Dads anyway without waiting. After 5 days I got my negative result. Phew! Imagine my surprise when I opened a text this morning saying that track and trace had detected that I had been in contact with someone testing positive and was now required to isolate for four days (the remainder of the ten days isolation period). I haven't been anywhere else, so the contact was clearly someone at the COVID test station. Well there is our world beating system for you. I guess, having used the QR code at the hospital yesterday with Dad, I will be told to isolate again in about a week's time.





Seriously though, this whole business of tracking down the virus and stopping it spreading is an absolute logistical nightmare.

I have a degree of sympathy for those trying to run the systems.



