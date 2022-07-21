Sign up
Photo 1843
Celebrations
Another filler and this one for my birthday.
I had a day at work - broke all my dieting rules with scones, clotted cream and strawberries in the office, then pizza and more italian food at a local cafe in town. It was most excellent.
As this firework display happened just a few days before my birthday, I am allowed to believe that these two were fired especially for me to enjoy!
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
2340
photos
124
followers
78
following
506% complete
View this month »
Phil Howcroft
ace
I always love a firework blast
August 1st, 2022
