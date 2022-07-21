Previous
Next
Celebrations by helenhall
Photo 1843

Celebrations

Another filler and this one for my birthday.

I had a day at work - broke all my dieting rules with scones, clotted cream and strawberries in the office, then pizza and more italian food at a local cafe in town. It was most excellent.

As this firework display happened just a few days before my birthday, I am allowed to believe that these two were fired especially for me to enjoy!
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
506% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
I always love a firework blast
August 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise