A quiet lunch spot

Let me introduce you to my long suffering husband. He has had to endure sibling tensions over the clearing of my parents house so many times over the past year and this weekend was no exception.



We travelled back from Cheshire today and decided to stop off at a National Trust property not far off the M6 on our way home, with our picnic lunch.



Much the better option over a motorway service station and it gave me the chance, at last, to get my camera out and take some shots.



We ate sandwiches and fruit among the apple trees and then explored the garden at Moseley Old Hall before resuming our journey home with another car load of things to further clutter our home.