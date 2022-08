Hanging on to the past

When we celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the decorations were down as soon as the bank holiday was over. I have noticed on my travels, that many many houses and streets have kept up their union jacks and bunting.



Here was one such street which we stumbled across in Knutsford yesterday. Despite all the colourful flowers, I decided on a black and white conversion to detract from the sky which was doing nothing!