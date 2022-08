Respite at Kelsborrow Hill

So it has been yet another weekend of sorting in Cheshire with my brother and sister. After my sister left to return to Edinburgh, my brother and I took time for a circuit on a very familiar walk - from the back of the house and around "little switzerland". We paused to admire the clouds. I used this example to show my brother how simple it is to adjust a photo in snapseed when the exposure is right for one half of the photo but not the other.