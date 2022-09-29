Previous
nestled by helenhall
Photo 1897

nestled

Spotted this fungus in the bark of a fallen tree and rather liked the way it was nestled in the crevices and patterns of the bark.
Leading lines?
Helen Jane

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Yes- your lines are leading us across the picture diagonally. This is also what I call a great "natural abstract". Good shot!
September 29th, 2022  
George ace
Interesting find.
September 29th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
strong diagonals and textures
September 29th, 2022  
