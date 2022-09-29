Sign up
Photo 1897
nestled
Spotted this fungus in the bark of a fallen tree and rather liked the way it was nestled in the crevices and patterns of the bark.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
2389
photos
122
followers
76
following
519% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
24th September 2022 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Yes- your lines are leading us across the picture diagonally. This is also what I call a great "natural abstract". Good shot!
September 29th, 2022
George
ace
Interesting find.
September 29th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
strong diagonals and textures
September 29th, 2022
