Photo 1960
Woodland scene
Enjoyed my time in the woods at the weekend and several of this week's landscapes will come from then. So many snowdrops were out in the woods, and the daffodils were well on their way.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
3
1
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2462
photos
123
followers
76
following
536% complete
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1954
1955
1956
1957
128
1958
1959
1960
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
19th February 2023 4:25pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Call me Joe
ace
Wonderful textures 👌⭐️
February 21st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
An intimate landscape, beautifully presented.
February 21st, 2023
carol white
ace
Lovely textures and woodland scene
February 21st, 2023
