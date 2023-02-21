Previous
Woodland scene by helenhall
Photo 1960

Woodland scene

Enjoyed my time in the woods at the weekend and several of this week's landscapes will come from then. So many snowdrops were out in the woods, and the daffodils were well on their way.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
Call me Joe ace
Wonderful textures 👌⭐️
February 21st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
An intimate landscape, beautifully presented.
February 21st, 2023  
carol white ace
Lovely textures and woodland scene
February 21st, 2023  
