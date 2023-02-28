Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1967
circle of life
So we have come full circle with the flash of red challenge for 2023. An enjoyable month seeking images to fit the theme and working out what works well in black and white.
On to March ...
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2473
photos
125
followers
77
following
538% complete
View this month »
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
Latest from all albums
345
1963
129
1964
346
1965
1966
1967
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
28th February 2023 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KazzaMazoo
Stunning macro. Fitting end to flash of red Feb.
February 28th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This is absolutely beautiful Helen! An instant fav for me. I love its imperfection the most.
February 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close