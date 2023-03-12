Previous
Next
out walking by helenhall
Photo 1979

out walking

I am sticking with scenes from Blakeney, which are much more dramatic and interesting than scenes from Bedford where today is dull, grey and lacking in easily discernible redeeming factors.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
542% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wonderful composition and minimalism! I also really like the texture you picked up in the grass and the falling snow. Beautiful image!
March 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise