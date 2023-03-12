Sign up
Photo 1979
out walking
I am sticking with scenes from Blakeney, which are much more dramatic and interesting than scenes from Bedford where today is dull, grey and lacking in easily discernible redeeming factors.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
1
1
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2489
photos
128
followers
78
following
542% complete
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
10th March 2023 2:31pm
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wonderful composition and minimalism! I also really like the texture you picked up in the grass and the falling snow. Beautiful image!
March 12th, 2023
