The expanse of loneliness

Nothing much else in this image except the solitary iron cast figure looking out to an empty sea. It speaks to me of loneliness.



I am finding with editing that the difficult part is making the choices about how to edit rather than actually doing it. Here I have brought back some of the detail in the sky, I think perhaps I should have lightened the foreground - but time is against me now. I also removed a small distraction in the foreground.