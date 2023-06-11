Navigating the buttercup field

A short visit to Northumberland to stay in my cousin's beautiful cottage and celebrate my brother's 60th. We had a lovely time with family, but I hardly used my camera despite carrying it round with me everywhere - too busy talking!



the day before the birthday we did a long walk - my sister's knee didnt hold up so two of the men went to fetch the car whilst my brother's partner stayed with my sister to wait for them. My husband and I were commissioned to complete the walk! All went well to start with but we were following detailed instructions that were about 30 years old and it was inevitable that at some point they wouldn't make sense. Shortly after navigating the buttercup field we lost the route and ended up with a long hot treck along the road back to the car.



The next day, my brother realised that he had lost his wallet and after much searching, he returned to repeat the walk incase it had been dropped along the route. All to no avail.



When he returned to London a week or more later, it was on his doorstep. Someone had handed it in to the estate manager and it had been sent back (complete with driving licence).



Happy ending!