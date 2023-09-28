Previous
Just messing .... by helenhall
Just messing ....

Trying to adjust the colours to lessen the draw of the fluorescent lime green in previous photo. And this happened.
28th September 2023

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
Granagringa ace
OMG...nice psychedlic play with colors. I like yesterday's also, be it ever so much softer.
September 29th, 2023  
