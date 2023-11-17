Previous
Autumnal blend 1 by helenhall
Photo 2087

Autumnal blend 1

So my photography somehow screeched to a halt when I took on extra camera club admin and then got drowned in a sea of emails.

We had a talk from Sara Rawlinson this week which was really inspirational and made me pick up my camera again to see what I could achieve with ICM. Ill post a few this week if I can.

Best viewed on black

https://sararawlinson.com/
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
571% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Granagringa ace
Great success with this one!
November 19th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
I love this, the Fall colors are beautifully blended
November 19th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Excellent
November 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise