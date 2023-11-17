Sign up
Previous
Photo 2087
Autumnal blend 1
So my photography somehow screeched to a halt when I took on extra camera club admin and then got drowned in a sea of emails.
We had a talk from Sara Rawlinson this week which was really inspirational and made me pick up my camera again to see what I could achieve with ICM. Ill post a few this week if I can.
Best viewed on black
https://sararawlinson.com/
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
3
2
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
17th November 2023 10:50am
Tags
icm
Granagringa
ace
Great success with this one!
November 19th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
I love this, the Fall colors are beautifully blended
November 19th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Excellent
November 19th, 2023
