under the bridge by helenhall
Photo 2105

under the bridge

It is a simple pleasure of mine to observe strong reflections in the water and delight in the contrasts, bold colours and shapes created. Each image unique as the water moves to create a new painting on the canvas multiple times a second.

Even more pleasurable because the best time to observe this is on a bright day - always so welcome at this time of year when the daylight hours are still minimal and that light is often so dull and seemingly uninspired.

So, no apologies for the simplicity of this square taken from under the concrete overpass at the river just beyond the end of my road.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
Elise ace
So simple, and yet there is a lot here for the eyes to enjoy. I also love taking photos like this.
January 28th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fun result
January 28th, 2024  
