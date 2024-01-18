under the bridge

It is a simple pleasure of mine to observe strong reflections in the water and delight in the contrasts, bold colours and shapes created. Each image unique as the water moves to create a new painting on the canvas multiple times a second.



Even more pleasurable because the best time to observe this is on a bright day - always so welcome at this time of year when the daylight hours are still minimal and that light is often so dull and seemingly uninspired.



So, no apologies for the simplicity of this square taken from under the concrete overpass at the river just beyond the end of my road.