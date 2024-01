impressions

It was dusk on a grey day and as I took a walk out it was very difficult to find a suitable subject - being mindful of there being a heavy police presence along the river as the search for a missing person was taking place.



So I started pointing my camera as innocently as I could and playing with movement. It doesn't take long to become absorbed and fascinated by the effects that it is possible to get.



Here is Bedford's butterfly bridge, presented as never before!