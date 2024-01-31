amaryllis

I've never grown an amaryllis before - and have found them rather ugly, but was gifted one in December and so dutifully planted it after Christmas.



Watching it grow throughout January into the monster that it now is has been fascinating.



Today I took to it with the camera to find it's hidden delights.



It won't stay long, as I find that all that pollen is causing an allergic reaction.



Taken 1 Feb but posted 31 Jan as I want to reserve Feb for black and white challenge.