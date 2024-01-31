Sign up
Previous
Photo 2111
amaryllis
I've never grown an amaryllis before - and have found them rather ugly, but was gifted one in December and so dutifully planted it after Christmas.
Watching it grow throughout January into the monster that it now is has been fascinating.
Today I took to it with the camera to find it's hidden delights.
It won't stay long, as I find that all that pollen is causing an allergic reaction.
Taken 1 Feb but posted 31 Jan as I want to reserve Feb for black and white challenge.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Helen Jane
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2111
photos
129
followers
79
following
578% complete
