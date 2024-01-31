Previous
amaryllis by helenhall
Photo 2111

amaryllis

I've never grown an amaryllis before - and have found them rather ugly, but was gifted one in December and so dutifully planted it after Christmas.

Watching it grow throughout January into the monster that it now is has been fascinating.

Today I took to it with the camera to find it's hidden delights.

It won't stay long, as I find that all that pollen is causing an allergic reaction.

Taken 1 Feb but posted 31 Jan as I want to reserve Feb for black and white challenge.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
578% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise