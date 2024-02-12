Previous
Another view of the Vue by helenhall
Another view of the Vue

I have treated this building to a facelift. In line with the week's FOR challenge, I have taken the original shot to black and white, added a blue tint, and then just for fun, selected one part of the image to remove the tint.

It is the shot that I didn't want to take into black and white - the cloud reflections show up better in full colour - but I think this treatment has its appeal.

Did manage to get out with my camera this afternoon, and got some vibrant shots of sunset over the flood water - but they weren't right for this challenge so I posted them on facebook instead.
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
This image with the blue mood is very "cool". I like the contrasting tile you captured, too.
February 12th, 2024  
