Another view of the Vue

I have treated this building to a facelift. In line with the week's FOR challenge, I have taken the original shot to black and white, added a blue tint, and then just for fun, selected one part of the image to remove the tint.



It is the shot that I didn't want to take into black and white - the cloud reflections show up better in full colour - but I think this treatment has its appeal.



Did manage to get out with my camera this afternoon, and got some vibrant shots of sunset over the flood water - but they weren't right for this challenge so I posted them on facebook instead.