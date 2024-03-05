Sign up
Photo 2145
Coastal path
one last look behind to the bay that I explored, before rejoining the coastal path and heading into strong winds.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
2
3
Helen Jane
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
26th February 2024 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Howcroft
ace
what a stunning location Helen
March 8th, 2024
Helen Jane
@phil_howcroft
yes - I think some of us are quick to dismiss the numerous beautiful places on our own shores in favour of jumping on a plane.
March 8th, 2024
