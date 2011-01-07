Previous
Next
Dinner by helenw2
Photo 7

Dinner

(2011 project) NZ Falcon with its feed, I think at Orana Park in Christchurch
7th January 2011 7th Jan 11

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
897% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise