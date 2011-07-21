Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 201
A Civic Impression
(2011 project) a study of a section of the Civic Square in Wellington
21st July 2011
21st Jul 11
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
3663
photos
55
followers
37
following
1003% complete
View this month »
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
3663
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close