Photo 3002
Self Isolation Perch
enjoyed another session at Otari Bush this afternoon at "Kereru Tree" as I call it
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
13th April 2020 4:25pm
