Levelling Down by helenw2
Photo 3030

Levelling Down

well, there is light at the end of the tunnel, we move to level 2 on Thursday - thought I would mark the occassion with two Kereru in a tree at Otari Bush today
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
