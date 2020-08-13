Sign up
Photo 3124
Live Model
loved how this guy looks like he is part of the display - crazy how it is the same shop as yesterdays pic of the day!
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Haha, he does indeed--great catch!
August 13th, 2020
