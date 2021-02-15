Previous
Ghost Office by helenw2
Photo 3354

Ghost Office

well, after 4 and a bit months of freedom, we have another community case in Auckland and are semi shutting down quickly to snap it out again, left my laptop at work so had to go in and was the only one in my section!
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
