Previous
Next
Aloha by helenw2
Photo 3661

Aloha

spotted this cool eye patch doggie outside this hair salon in Titahi Bay
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
1003% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise