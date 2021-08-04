Previous
Fake News by helenw2
Photo 3690

Fake News

an anti covid-19 vaccination protest along Lambton Quay today - got questioned by one of them about where I was from (coz I had a camera) should have said the CIA :-)
Helen Westerbeke

