Photo 3690
Fake News
an anti covid-19 vaccination protest along Lambton Quay today - got questioned by one of them about where I was from (coz I had a camera) should have said the CIA :-)
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Views
8
365
X-T4
4th August 2021 12:17pm
