Previous
Next
Lady of The Light by helenw2
Photo 3693

Lady of The Light

some icm with the beautiful Kate Sheppard statue at Midland Park
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
1011% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise