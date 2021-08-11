Sign up
Photo 3705
Glad to See You
my colleague Ian spotted me as I was on my lunch time wander - it is a small team of just the 2 of us! Love how the guy behind him is waving to someone and the poster behind him say's "glad" :-)
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
0
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
