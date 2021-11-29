Previous
The Seagull by helenw2
The Seagull

I was inspired by this sand drawing on Titahi Bay beach, to merge it with an image of a gull in the same pose which I had fun capturing
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
