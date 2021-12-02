Previous
Orange Light like a Boss by helenw2
Photo 3929

Orange Light like a Boss

at midnight tonight we move to a new Covid-19 protection system based on the traffic lights, and Wellington will be in Orange. These guys were rocking the scooters at the orange light like gangsters!
2nd December 2021 2nd Dec 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
