Lockdown Meltdown by helenw2
Photo 4112

Lockdown Meltdown

showery day today, so had fun capturing drops from the sunshade with the fence in the background symbolising my jail cell
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
