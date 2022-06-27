Previous
Shadow Master by helenw2
Photo 4159

Shadow Master

met the loveliest dog in the world today, Dot was parked next to me at Oriental Parade and was just lovely - I loved all the shadows from the pine trees as well
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

Christina
Looking so curious. Dogs can always find a way to out hearts...
June 27th, 2022  
