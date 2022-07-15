Previous
Next
Cat Quilt Quality Check by helenw2
Photo 4176

Cat Quilt Quality Check

I laid out my finished quilt top to measure for the back when Batman came in to play. Perfect for a crazy cat lady quilt I figured
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole G ace
Very appropriate. What a fabulous quilt
July 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise