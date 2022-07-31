Previous
The Milford Tree by helenw2
Photo 4192

The Milford Tree

sunrise this morning at Milford Sound - love this tree
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

Yao RL ace
Mitre Peak is dwarfed. Never been there in winter, so beautiful.
July 31st, 2022  
Delboy79 ace
Great would the sun start to illuminate that tree later?That would be spectacular
July 31st, 2022  
