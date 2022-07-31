Sign up
Photo 4192
The Milford Tree
sunrise this morning at Milford Sound - love this tree
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4185
4186
4187
4188
4189
4190
4191
4192
Yao RL
ace
Mitre Peak is dwarfed. Never been there in winter, so beautiful.
July 31st, 2022
Delboy79
ace
Great would the sun start to illuminate that tree later?That would be spectacular
July 31st, 2022
