Transmission Unclear by helenw2
Photo 4210

Transmission Unclear

still raining non stop, this is what it is like on the roads - forget what the sun looks like!
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
SandraD ace
Great shot of the weather
August 20th, 2022  
