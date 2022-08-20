Sign up
Photo 4210
Transmission Unclear
still raining non stop, this is what it is like on the roads - forget what the sun looks like!
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
SandraD
ace
Great shot of the weather
August 20th, 2022
