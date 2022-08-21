Previous
Next
Stitch and Bite by helenw2
Photo 4211

Stitch and Bite

I was telling mum I need a piccie of the day and then this Kereru flew in behind her house - nice!
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise